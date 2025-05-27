Jay's Flight for Life

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,920
Campaign funds will be received by Julie Gates
Jay Gates, a dedicated aviator and advocate for aviation in Colorado, needs our help after a recent aviation mishap. Passionate about promoting and supporting aviation in our community through his involvement with Wings Over the Rockies and the Commemorative Air Force CAF, Jay is now facing significant medical expenses. Let's come together to support Jay in overcoming this challenge and continuing his mission to advance aviation in our community. Your contribution will directly impact Jay's medical expenses and help him get back to doing what he loves. Every dollar counts, and your support will make a difference in Jay's life and the aviation community. Let's take flight together and make a difference!
Give yourself time to heal. God's love is shining on you from your head to your toes. Healing with the white light.
❌⭕️❌⭕️
Praying 🙏 for a speedy recovery
Praying for you both if you as God is guiding you through this difficult time!
Wishing Jay a speedy and complete recovery!
Praying for a speedy recovery Jay!
Jay- We were sorry to hear about your accident. Please heal fully and quickly! Sending you love and prayers from Aspen!💜💛💚
Jay and Julie, We are keeping Jay in our prayers and thoughts for a speedy and full recovery. Please know that we are here for you two if you need anything. Love and Peace, Dennis and Judy Greco
I Pray that you will heal quickly and completely!! TP
Praying for a speedy recovery for you and blessings upon your family
Please heal swiftly.💫
Gods blessing sent to you and Jay, Julie. ♥️✝️
Praying for a fast recovery!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.