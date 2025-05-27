Jay's Flight for Life

Jay Gates, a dedicated aviator and advocate for aviation in Colorado, needs our help after a recent aviation mishap. Passionate about promoting and supporting aviation in our community through his involvement with Wings Over the Rockies and the Commemorative Air Force CAF, Jay is now facing significant medical expenses. Let's come together to support Jay in overcoming this challenge and continuing his mission to advance aviation in our community. Your contribution will directly impact Jay's medical expenses and help him get back to doing what he loves. Every dollar counts, and your support will make a difference in Jay's life and the aviation community. Let's take flight together and make a difference!