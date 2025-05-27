Campaign Image
Jay's Flight for Life

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,920

Campaign created by Arvin DeHerrera

Campaign funds will be received by Julie Gates

Jay's Flight for Life

Jay Gates, a dedicated aviator and advocate for aviation in Colorado, needs our help after a recent aviation mishap. Passionate about promoting and supporting aviation in our community through his involvement with Wings Over the Rockies and the Commemorative Air Force CAF, Jay is now facing significant medical expenses. Let's come together to support Jay in overcoming this challenge and continuing his mission to advance aviation in our community. Your contribution will directly impact Jay's medical expenses and help him get back to doing what he loves. Every dollar counts, and your support will make a difference in Jay's life and the aviation community. Let's take flight together and make a difference!

Recent Donations
Ted and Barbara
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Give yourself time to heal. God's love is shining on you from your head to your toes. Healing with the white light.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

❌⭕️❌⭕️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying 🙏 for a speedy recovery

DonnaLea
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you both if you as God is guiding you through this difficult time!

Dennis Overman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Carl and Leslie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

John Horan
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing Jay a speedy and complete recovery!

Lutz Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery Jay!

Doc and Angie Henderson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jay- We were sorry to hear about your accident. Please heal fully and quickly! Sending you love and prayers from Aspen!💜💛💚

Dennis and Judy Greco
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jay and Julie, We are keeping Jay in our prayers and thoughts for a speedy and full recovery. Please know that we are here for you two if you need anything. Love and Peace, Dennis and Judy Greco

TP
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

I Pray that you will heal quickly and completely!! TP

Jerry Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery for you and blessings upon your family

Mari Snyder
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Please heal swiftly.💫

Mike Popovich
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gods blessing sent to you and Jay, Julie. ♥️✝️

Emmett Dowling
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a fast recovery!

