Hello friends and family,

We are Jaxon and Wyatt Hansen, two high school students from Vail Christian High, and we are beyond thrilled to share with you our upcoming mission trip to Linares, Mexico through Back2Back Missions! We have been given an incredible opportunity to serve underprivileged youth in this beautiful country, and we cannot wait to immerse ourselves in this life-changing experience.

Our mission trip will take place from May 30th to June 5th, and we will be joined by 8 other students from our high school. Together, we will work to serve the local community by organizing and running sports camps, tutoring, and sharing our love of Jesus with these precious children. We are eager to use our talents, skills, and passions to make a positive impact in the lives of these young people, and we know that this experience will not only benefit them, but also enrich our own lives immeasurably.

We are humbly seeking your support to help us reach our combined fundraising goal of $1800. These funds will go towards covering the costs of our trip, including transportation, accommodations, meals, and materials for our sports camps and tutoring sessions. Your generosity will not only enable us to embark on this mission trip, but it will also empower us to make a lasting difference in the lives of the children we will be serving.

We are so grateful for your consideration and support. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal and making a tangible impact in the lives of these precious children. Thank you for joining us on this journey and for being a part of our mission to serve others.

God bless you and thank you for your support!

Jaxon and Wyatt Hansen