HELP JAXS MOM FIGHT CANCER

It’s been an emotional and exhausting few months of doctor's appointments, tests, and hospital stays. Some of you may know she's been bravely fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer.





Recently, life has taken another unexpected turn. A recent scan revealed a new, unrelated cancer in her brain - a large, inoperable tumor. Due to its location and size, surgery isn't an option. We're now exploring alternative treatments and holding onto hope. We have a strong medical team but we've been warned that the journey ahead will be lengthy and uncertain.





Considering her already severely compromised health, the potential drawbacks of chemotherapy and radiation might outweigh their benefits. In response, her medical team is shifting focus towards immunotherapy, a treatment approach that harnesses the immune system's natural defenses to combat cancer. This method may offer a more tailored and gentler alternative, prioritizing her overall well-being while still addressing the disease. By adopting this strategy, her healthcare providers hope to create a more sustainable and effective treatment plan. She will also be undergoing several alternative therapies. I will update you more about these therapies later when we know more.





It's difficult for me to ask for help, but I’ve reached a point where I have no choice.

I'm scared.

I'm scared of losing her.

I'm scared of not being able to pay for her treatments and her getting worse because she can’t get the care she desperately needs.





We don't have insurance, and these alternative therapies are very expensive and unfortunately not covered by insurance so every single donation counts.

If you are unable to donate, please share this with anyone who might be able to help

If you'd like to donate outside of this platform here is my personal Venmo @jaxkruger.

Give Send Go does take a portion of your donation.





I want her to be able to focus all her energy on healing and recovering, without the added burden of worrying about financial responsibilities like rent, utilities, groceries, and bills.





Your contribution will directly support the Medical expenses, and integrative therapies.





She will need around the clock care so we will need to hire a caregiver to assist with Meal preparation, Helping with her rigorous treatment plan, Personal care, Household cleaning and Emotional support to help lift her spirits and mental health.





My mom has always been there for others, giving without hesitation. She has a huge heart and goes out of her way to help anyone in need. It hurts so much to see her suffering like this so please help me ensure she gets the best possible care during this difficult time.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has sent prayers, love, and kind thoughts. Your support is a lifeline during this unimaginable time, and it truly means the world to us. We are beyond grateful for each and every one of you. Your kindness gives us hope and strength when we need it most.





With Deep Gratitude,

Jax Kruger





