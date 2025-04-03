Coach Javier's World Muay Thai Championships Sponsorship





Hello fellow martial arts enthusiasts! 👋 We're thrilled to introduce you to Coach Javier, an amateur athlete from Canada who has been selected to represent Team Canada at the World Muay Thai Championships in Verona, Italy 🇮🇹 from June 49th, 2025! 🏆

As an amateur athlete, Coach Javier has already proven his skills and dedication to the sport, and this opportunity will be a dream come true for him. However, the costs associated with this trip are substantial, and we're here to help! 💰

Coach Javier has taken on a second job to afford the expenses, but we believe that he should be able to focus solely on training and preparing for the championships without the added stress of financial burdens. 💪 That's where we come in! 🤝

We're aiming to raise $2500 CAD to cover the costs of Coach Javier's trip, including flights, accommodations, and registration fees. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us closer to our goal and help make this dream a reality for Coach Javier. 🎯

So, if you're a martial arts fan and want to support local athletes and the sport, please consider contributing to Coach Javier's sponsorship. Your support will not only help him participate in this life-changing event but also inspire others to pursue their passions with dedication and perseverance. 💥

Thank you for your time, and we hope you'll join us in supporting Coach Javier on his journey to the World Muay Thai Championships! 👏

