Help a Refugee Doctor Rebuild His Life and Career

I am a medical doctor (Family Medicine Physician | Cert. Clinical Care for Autistic Adults). I was born into a deeply religious Islamic family in West Africa, but during my medical studies at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), I made a life-changing decision: I converted to Christianity. When I returned home, my faith led to rejection and persecution. My safety was at risk, and I had no choice but to flee. I came to France as an asylum seeker, leaving behind everything, most especially my medical career. By God's grace, I have been granted refugee status, but my journey is far from over.

Now, I am striving to rebuild my life and medical career in France—but I need your help.

In order to get the french medical license, I must sit and pass the Épreuve de Vérification des Connaissances (EVC), a rigorous exam for foreign medical doctors. However, I am facing serious financial struggles as I:

✅ Learn French – I need to master the language all the way to B2 level to be able to integrate into the healthcare system. There are free language classes for people like me but they only go to A2 level or B1 in some few cases.

✅ Prepare for the EVC (a medical license exams for foreign medical graduates in France) – I need study materials, prep courses.

✅ Cover basic living expenses – Rent, food, and transportation while I study and work toward my dream.

Your support—whether a donation or simply sharing my story—will help me overcome these challenges and fulfill my calling as both a Christian and a doctor. I want to give back, to serve the sick, and to bring healing to others, just as I have been given a second chance.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your prayers. May the good Lord in whose grace we walk God bless you abundantly!