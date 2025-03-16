Jason's 50th Birthday Gift

Jason’s 50th birthday is coming up, and I’ve got my heart set on surprising him with a compound bow—the real deal, not some cheap knockoff. Trouble is, a good one costs way more than I can dig out of the laundry stash!

I’ve never done a fundraiser before, and yeah, I feel a little awkward asking. But Jason’s impossible to shop for, and I’d love to get him something he’ll be giddy over—without dipping into his own money. 💁‍♀️🥴

This is the bow I am getting:

https://missionarchery.com/bows/switch/

If you’ve got a few bucks to spare, I’d be so grateful for the help. No pressure—give or don’t, totally up to you. Of course, he will know it is from you as well. Either way, that bow’s happening. Thanks for even reading this!