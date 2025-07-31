Saving Sadie

Recently my dad’s dog sadie has been acting strange. She wouldn’t come out from under the bed and she would attempt to empty her bladder for 20 minutes at a time. She could not get anything out and her stomach area began unnaturally expanding. My Dad is physically disabled due to a back injury and so his income is very limited. This dog has been around for 12 years and is healthy in every other area, and is usually still full of life.





But when he took her to the vet they emptied her bladder and said she had a lot of kidney stones. My dad asked the cost of the surgery and it was ~ $2,100 which has to be paid in full up front. My dad can not afford this and neither can I or anyone we know. He doesn’t like accepting help financially because he doesn’t want to take from others but to save the dog that has been in our family since I (now 23) was 11 years old.

I am uncomfortable asking for financial help as well but if there’s any way that you could spare a few dollars maybe it will add up, and hopefully not negatively impact your financial situation.





Thank you for reading and considering.

- Jason