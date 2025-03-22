Jared Severson Legal Fund

Jared Severson, a Christian and active duty officer in the U.S. Navy, was removed from command on April 28, 2022 following a command investigation. As Commanding Officer of Submarine Training Facility San Diego, Severson held multiple staff members accountable for violations of Navy policy and poor performance, resulting in multiple simultaneous complaints being filed against him by his staff. Navy investigative processes were weaponized to suppress evidence and cover up misconduct in order to target Severson. The investigations rapidly devolved into a politically correct witch hunt. Over the last three years, Severson has fought back by challenging the proceedings in several ways, including a military equal opportunity complaint for prohibited discrimination against him based on race, sex, and religion that is pending decision by the Secretary of the Navy.

Recently, the Navy notified Severson that he will face a Board of Inquiry seeking to discharge him with less than honorable service in a lower pay grade. He anticipates legal defense fees of approximately $20,000 to fight to clear his name and preserve an honorable career. Attorney Davis Younts, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who defended military service members from Biden vaccine mandates, is assisting in his defense. Any excess funds raised will benefit other Christian veterans in similar legal trouble through a nonprofit called Stand With Warriors.

Out of the millions of Christians in this nation, Severson was faced with a choice between upholding the Christian principles of trusting God and doing what is right in difficult circumstances, ceding his authority as Commanding Officer to avoid personal scrutiny, or looking the other way to escape the consequences of formal complaints. He placed the fear of God over the fear of man, honoring Christ as King, and upholding his statutory responsibility to correct his subordinates for violating Navy policies. Help this conservative Christian, a man of courage in an age of cowardice, defend himself at his Board of Inquiry!



