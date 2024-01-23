The Janicki Family

Greg Janicki was an aspiring music teacher at Washington Township High School in Gloucester County New Jersey for over 20 years. He had accolades and was loved by his students. This all changed when New Jersey began promoting the LGBT agenda in 2015. He was first told to start following their guidelines and he respectfully shared that this agenda went against his sincerely held religious beliefs. He requested to be exempt from promoting it. On January 21, 2020… he was suspended, then, in a closed door meeting of the school board, he was officially suspended with no pay on Feb 25, 2020. By the time the public was able to speak out, they had already sealed his fate behind closed doors and refused to answer questions regarding their attack. Greg was officially terminated on August 31, 2021. He has been fighting both financially and legally since with little to no help. Standing against evil is a costly choice, which Greg and his family are finding out. There is so much more to the story, but he is currently under employed as they have destroyed any chances of getting hired as a teacher somewhere else. He is even being sued by the attorneys for the school board. He has no legal representation and has had to represent himself in most of the cases because even though the Constitution ensures legal representation, this is a civil case, so therefore he can't afford representation, nor were any of the legal services available to him. The state of New Jersey loves making victims of people that disagree with them and sadly Greg and his family have been the target of their all out attack. Greg has had people helping him along the way, but now he and his family need our help. They are three months behind on their mortgage, their utilities are months behind, they need to pay their children's tuition and they are struggling to keep their heads above water. We, as the church, need to stand with them and help them through this. Please pray and ask God what you should do to help them. They feel that God has forgotten them. I was praying this morning and God told me to start this page. I have known Greg since the 90's when I was his youth leader. He is a man of amazing character and I know that he is doing this because it's the right thing to do before God. I'm sure he's not perfect, but it's amazing how easy it is to see the other side of it and make excuses why we as the church should do nothing. It's time we support him and his family and show them God really does care and that they are not alone. Under the Bill of Rights, we have religious freedom that they are trying to take away from us. This is not acceptable as a Christian and as an American. If we allow this to happen, we are agreeing with what they are doing. Please help if you're able.