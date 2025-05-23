Help Me Publish My Story to Help Others Find Hope

--Hear My Story--



Hi, I’m Janice Kimbro, and I’m inviting you to partner with me in bringing my story—and God’s faithfulness—to life through my first book, From Wife to Widow, and its companion devotional.

This isn’t just a memoir. It’s a testimony.

After losing my husband, Michael, I walked through a wilderness of heartbreak, betrayal, and grief. But God didn’t leave me there. He met me in my pain, spoke to me in the silence, and taught me how to lean into His voice when nothing else made sense. That’s how this story was born—through tears, prayer, and healing.

Now, I’ve written both a book and a 30-day devotional from the depths of that journey. The memoir shares the whole story—of brokenness, redemption, and finding peace in Jesus. The devotional is God’s voice to me in my hardest moments, and I believe He wants to use it to speak to others too.

I’m partnering with Story Reborn, a mission-driven Christian publishing ministry that helps underdog authors tell the stories God has given them. They believe that anyone called by God to write should have a way to reach readers—and they’re helping me do just that.

My goal is to raise $10,000 to cover:

Professional editing and design

Print and digital distribution

A launch and marketing plan to reach grieving women, widows, and churches

A modest advance for my time as I continue ministry and healing





Friends, if you've ever seen someone walk through deep grief or you've wished you could offer more than words to a hurting friend, this project gives you that chance. You're helping share comfort, faith, and healing with people who need it most. And Landmark Church family, you know my heart. I believe these pages will help women who feel alone in loss remember that God is close to the brokenhearted.

This isn’t about selling a product. It’s about offering hope, healing, and truth. Will you help me share it?

Thank you for reading, praying, and giving.

With love and faith,

Janice Kimbro