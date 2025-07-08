Gifts of Hope for the Speasmaker Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,720
Campaign funds will be received by Shelley Speasmaker
🌟 Good morning, friends! Today, I'm stepping forward from behind the scenes to share something deeply personal and incredibly heartfelt. 😔
A few days ago, we lost a dear friend and family member, James Speasmaker. His sudden passing has left an immense void in our lives – but perhaps nowhere more than with his wife Shelley, who is currently battling Stage 4 Cancer. 💔🏥
Shelley's strength through her pain is nothing short of inspiring, and she finds herself as the pillar for their four young children: Hunter, Braelyn, Ashlynn, and Lane. Their family has faced one too many challenges in recent times, but they face them with courage that touches everyone who knows them.
It's heartbreaking to see such a beautiful soul taken away so soon, yet it's equally heartwarming to witness the support of their community as they navigate this difficult time together. 🌈❤️
Now is when we all need to come together – not just with prayers but with action too. Any amount you can give will make a real difference in easing some of Shelley and her children's burdens right now. It’s about helping them find strength amidst the sorrow, making sure they have everything they need during this time of immense grief and change.
I know firsthand that love doesn't always come with money – but it can be a lifeline in times when cash is low. That’s why I'm reaching out to you today: will you help us wrap our arms around the Speasmaker family as they grieve their loss? 🤝❤️
Remember, even small donations count and are incredibly valuable during this time of need. Every dollar counts! Let’s stand with them in unity – because when one of us hurts, we all do.
Thank you for reading today. Your support could be a blessing to the Speasmaker family as they navigate these dark days ahead. 💖🙏
#LoveForSpeasmakers #StrongerTogether
James was well liked by his patients and seemed to take an earnest interest in them. I always had patients who spoke warmly of James. Even though he did a good job on his ‘sleep tech’ role, it was always understood that his family came first.
❤️🙏🏻
Prayers for your family!
♥️
So very sorry for your loss, I will keep you in prayer
Sending you love and prayers during this difficult time.
James was a wonderful and amazing person. I only had the privilege of knowing him as Sikkn through a shared video game, but it was a great privilege. My greatest condolences to his family, and please let me know if there’s ever anything you ever need.
❤️❤️
Such a kind and caring man gone too soon. My thought and prayers are with the family.
James was such a great person! He always spoke to everyone and his joy and energy was so contagious. He is missed here and I cannot imagine the hole left in your lives. But there is victory in Jesus! May he give you strength and comfort
James always had a fast moving pace about him at work(lmc) & a friendly smile. He loved his wife immensely & wanted to take care of her. His love for her & how proud of his children is what I'll remember most about James. That kinda love is Rare.
Praying for you!
We are terribly sorry on the loss of James. Our hearts hurt for you. Know that our heavenly Father is with you all during your time of mourning. We will miss seeing James taking such tender care of our lawn. God be with you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.