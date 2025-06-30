A final journey for my Father James

🌟Remembering My Father James🌟

On Friday June 20, 2025, my Father James lost his battle with numerous health issues.

I (his youngest child) had to make the toughest decision of my 26 years of life. I had to make the call, as his medical directive person, to inform the doctors to disconnect my father off life support. As we watched him take his last breath, we knew that he was finally out of pain.

In the hospital, during those final precious moments. The family was hit with a wave of memories as vivid as if they happened yesterday. It was my father's laugh that filled the room—always so contagious and full of life.

My father was a Vietnam Veteran in the US Army. He was a Husband, Father to 6 children, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle & a friend to many.

My father had been battling with several different lung diseases for most of his life, including Emphysema, COPD, Lung cancer- on top of all that, he had a severe heart disease. For the last couple of years, my dad’s health had been steadily declining.

My father has faced one too many health battles, each more challenging than the last. His strength was incredible; he was a fighter, a survivor- I admired his will power to keep going. However, his body was slowly giving out on him.

The costs are piling up: mounting medical bills, vehicle repairs after frequent trips to the hospital and Doctor's offices, final funeral expenses and increased financial burden from the family's lost of income. 😥 These unexpected expenses have left us in a very tough spot financially. We're doing everything we can, but every bit helps, especially now when hope sometimes seems out of reach.

Here’s where you come in—where we need YOU! If each one of us does our part, together we can ease some burdens and make this journey easier for my father James and our family. Your donations are more than just money; they bring comfort and a sense of community during tough times. 💪

Let's stand by him as he has stood by so many others through the years! Every little bit counts—from $5 to $500, every donation is appreciated immensely. Help us make sure my father knows that no matter what life throws at his family, there are people out here who have his family's back and believe in brighter days ahead for him and his family. 🌈

My father’s memory will live on amongst us all. His laugh will linger, his life will be remembered. His wisdom will be carried throughout our everyday lives. My dad has made an impact to several people and we would like to give him the farewell he deserves.

Remember the name: JAMES LAVERNE PALMER SR. Let’s rally together, show our support not just with words but also deeds. Your donation could be one of many that turn the tide towards smoother waters. Together, we can honor James by supporting his families most basic needs and helping ease this financial burden—because sometimes, what seems like a small act can mean so much more than you might think. 🙏

Thank you for reading about my father James’ final journey... For those who choose to support us in any way, thank you deeply from the bottom of our hearts. This means everything to my family! 💖