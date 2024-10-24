Funding Music Videos for James Bizak

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by James Bizak
My name James Bizak and I am a Christian artist/producer from Connecticut who brings a new, fresh, and energetic sound to worship music. Working hard for years studying and practicing writing, producing, and mixing/mastering music, I gave my life to Christ and decided to make music only for him. For years working in the restaurant industry, I struggled with alcohol and other addictions that came with the territory. One night I came home drunk, miserable, and depressed to my apartment and I cried out on the floor, “God why am I alive? What is my purpose? What is the point to this life?” and He responded, “You will help transform people’s lives with your worship and your testimony, but I can’t use you the way you are. You have to surrender the things of this world in order for me to work through you.” I truly knew without a doubt God was speaking to me. I’ve never heard a more distinct voice. From that point on, I gave up what was weighing me down and dedicated my life to Jesus. I want to reach out to people who are struggling and feel hopeless. I want these songs to speak to people to let them know they are loved, they aren’t worthless, there is a mighty plan God has for all of us. Jesus forgives us for all of the things we’ve done, and we can truly walk in freedom in his kingdom. I also look to also start a ministry helping those struggling with addiction down the road. For now, your donations will be used to fund music videos for my upcoming releases! I always wanted to get one done my whole life, but now God has given me the green light to make that dream a reality and to further his ministry!
Praying God continues to use you to touch others through your music. We’ve been very blessed to witness this from the beginning.
