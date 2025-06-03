Supporting the James Leach Family

💛 Help Support James & Beth Through Their Cancer Journey

James and Beth have spent their lives giving back to others — especially through years of faithful ministry. Now, they are facing a deeply personal and challenging season, and we’re hoping to rally around them with love and support.

James has been diagnosed with Stage 2 bladder cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his health situation will soon require him to stop working. As anyone who's faced serious illness knows, the financial impact can be heavy and uncertain.

Beth has also made sacrifices to be by his side throughout this journey. While they remain hopeful and grounded in faith, the burden of medical expenses, travel, and everyday needs is real.

We’re raising funds to help ease the financial strain so they can focus on healing, rest, and recovery — without the constant pressure of how to cover each new cost.

🙏 HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Donate if you're able — no amount is too small

Share this campaign with your friends, family, and church communities

Pray for strength, peace, and healing

James and Beth have touched many lives. Now is our chance to remind them they're not alone.

With love and gratitude,

~ Family & Friends of James Leach