Supporting the James Leach Family

💛 Help Support James & Beth Through Their Cancer Journey

James and Beth have spent their lives giving back to others — especially through years of faithful ministry. Now, they are facing a deeply personal and challenging season, and we’re hoping to rally around them with love and support.

James has been diagnosed with Stage 2 bladder cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his health situation will soon require him to stop working. As anyone who's faced serious illness knows, the financial impact can be heavy and uncertain.

Beth has also made sacrifices to be by his side throughout this journey. While they remain hopeful and grounded in faith, the burden of medical expenses, travel, and everyday needs is real.

We’re raising funds to help ease the financial strain so they can focus on healing, rest, and recovery — without the constant pressure of how to cover each new cost.

🙏 HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Donate if you're able — no amount is too small

Share this campaign with your friends, family, and church communities

Pray for strength, peace, and healing

James and Beth have touched many lives. Now is our chance to remind them they're not alone.

With love and gratitude,

~ Family & Friends of James Leach

Recent Donations
Show:
Wack family
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you🙏

Darrell and Deborah
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

James and Beth, you are in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

You can get through this, preacher!

Ronald Green
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Billy Thompson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys!

Dennis Loughary
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you James, you got this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Randy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve and Crystal
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you both!

Isaacs Miracle Foundation
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you both and keep you!

Bridge Church
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Sweet Jesus we ask you to multiply this for your glory and for James and Beth! Peace-giver rest on them both, Creator of all, Healer, we ask You to touch James in Your name we pray!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys! Praying for complete healing in Jesus name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

James and Beth, God is in control! Much prayers and love!

Mitch Scott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tony Sharp
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you James. A lot of great times when I lived in St. Louis.

Jason and Kelly
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We’re praying for you daily. Love you!

Kelly
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

From one cancer survivor to another…you’ve got this! 💙💛💜💪🏻

Mark and Veronica Cannon
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for healing

