Supporting the James Leach Family

Raised:
USD $11,765
Campaign funds will be received by James & Bethany Leach
💛 Help Support James & Beth Through Their Cancer Journey
James and Beth have spent their lives giving back to others — especially through years of faithful ministry. Now, they are facing a deeply personal and challenging season, and we’re hoping to rally around them with love and support.
James has been diagnosed with Stage 2 bladder cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his health situation will soon require him to stop working. As anyone who's faced serious illness knows, the financial impact can be heavy and uncertain.
Beth has also made sacrifices to be by his side throughout this journey. While they remain hopeful and grounded in faith, the burden of medical expenses, travel, and everyday needs is real.
We’re raising funds to help ease the financial strain so they can focus on healing, rest, and recovery — without the constant pressure of how to cover each new cost.
🙏 HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Donate if you're able — no amount is too small
Share this campaign with your friends, family, and church communities
Pray for strength, peace, and healing
James and Beth have touched many lives. Now is our chance to remind them they're not alone.
With love and gratitude,
~ Family & Friends of James Leach
Praying for you🙏
James and Beth, you are in our prayers!
You can get through this, preacher!
Prayers for a speedy recovery
We love you guys!
Praying for you James, you got this.
We love you both!
God bless you both and keep you!
Sweet Jesus we ask you to multiply this for your glory and for James and Beth! Peace-giver rest on them both, Creator of all, Healer, we ask You to touch James in Your name we pray!
Love you guys! Praying for complete healing in Jesus name!
James and Beth, God is in control! Much prayers and love!
Praying for you James. A lot of great times when I lived in St. Louis.
We’re praying for you daily. Love you!
From one cancer survivor to another…you’ve got this! 💙💛💜💪🏻
Prayers for healing
