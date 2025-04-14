Campaign Image

Supporting the Rhodes Family

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by Shayla Eidson

Campaign funds will be received by Jameka Rhodes

Supporting the Rhodes Family

Our beloved CNA, Jameka Rhodes has suffered a stroke that has affected her entire brain. 
Jameka is a ray of sunshine and brings happiness anywhere she goes. Jameka is a mother to 4 beautiful children. 
We are looking to get donations for her and her children, so they do not have to stress about everyday bills, food, rent and the medical bills that will come. 

If you can please donate what you can, it would be highly appreciated. 

Thank you,
Denver North Care Center


Recent Donations
Jess RD
$ 50.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Sending support & thoughts to the family 🙏🏼🫶🏼

Bret Myers
$ 30.00 USD
26 minutes ago

My Prayers are with you all!!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

God Bless you Meeka
$ 25.00 USD
29 minutes ago

You will get through this we love you beautiful

Jazlyn
$ 40.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Sending you all my love and prayers.

Prayers to you
$ 100.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Love you, Jameka. You will get through this.

Tana Dell
$ 25.00 USD
46 minutes ago

