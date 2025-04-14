Supporting the Rhodes Family

Raised:
USD $270
Campaign funds will be received by Jameka Rhodes
Our beloved CNA, Jameka Rhodes has suffered a stroke that has affected her entire brain.
Jameka is a ray of sunshine and brings happiness anywhere she goes. Jameka is a mother to 4 beautiful children.
We are looking to get donations for her and her children, so they do not have to stress about everyday bills, food, rent and the medical bills that will come.
If you can please donate what you can, it would be highly appreciated.
Thank you,
Denver North Care Center
Sending support & thoughts to the family 🙏🏼🫶🏼
My Prayers are with you all!!🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
You will get through this we love you beautiful
Sending you all my love and prayers.
Love you, Jameka. You will get through this.
