Campaign Image

Support Andrew & David after losing their father

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $625

Campaign created by Josh Hertz

Campaign funds will be received by Josh Hertz

Support Andrew & David after losing their father

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of Jacob Dean Byrd, a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Jacob left us far too soon, leaving behind his two wonderful sons, Andrew and David, who are now facing a future without their dad.


Jacob was a devoted father who cherished every moment with Andrew and David. He filled their lives with love, laughter, and countless memories. In this difficult time, we want to ensure that his boys have the support they need to navigate the challenges ahead.


We are raising funds to help cover immediate expenses, including:


- Funeral costs: To give Jacob a proper farewell.

- Educational support: To ensure Andrew and David can continue their education without financial burdens.

- Everyday needs: To provide for their basic living expenses during this difficult transition.


No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a difference in helping Andrew and David heal and grow in a stable environment. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who might be willing to help.


Thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this heartbreaking time. Together, we can honor Jacob’s memory by ensuring his sons are cared for and supported.


With gratitude,  

Recent Donations
Show:
Ken and Angela Daddato
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Our condolences

Erica Dennis and Tyler
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Rip Jake prayers and our condolences

Adam
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

I am so sorry for your loss in the family. We will be sending our love!

Kurt Johnston
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

So sorry for your loss and what you and your family are going through.

mo
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Tom Heckenberg
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

May this bring a small smile to a dark time.

Debbie Burchell
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

We were so sad to hear about Jacob. Hugs and prayers to his family. We will continue to pray for comfort from our Heavenly Father. Rest in His love.

Nancy Hauge
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

With lots of love and prayer.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo