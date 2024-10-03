Support Andrew & David after losing their father

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

We are heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of Jacob Dean Byrd, a loving father, son, brother, and friend. Jacob left us far too soon, leaving behind his two wonderful sons, Andrew and David, who are now facing a future without their dad.







Jacob was a devoted father who cherished every moment with Andrew and David. He filled their lives with love, laughter, and countless memories. In this difficult time, we want to ensure that his boys have the support they need to navigate the challenges ahead.





We are raising funds to help cover immediate expenses, including:





- Funeral costs: To give Jacob a proper farewell.

- Educational support: To ensure Andrew and David can continue their education without financial burdens.

- Everyday needs: To provide for their basic living expenses during this difficult transition.





No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a difference in helping Andrew and David heal and grow in a stable environment. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others who might be willing to help.





Thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this heartbreaking time. Together, we can honor Jacob’s memory by ensuring his sons are cared for and supported.





With gratitude,