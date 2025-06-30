Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,610

Campaign created by Stephanie Ryan

Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Ryan

Help Jake get to Germany to Play at Wacken fest

Jake and his band Mourning High have won the USA finals of battle of the bands to go to Wacken Germany for Wacken Open Air metal festival. They get to play one of the biggest festivals in the world, but air and accomodations are not fully included. These funds will go directly toward his travel expenses. He has a very short mount of time to get to this goal. They play at the end of July and airfare is getting more expensive by the day. Please consider helping make a dream come true!

Carrie King
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Teri Kolvek
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck Jake. Hoping you rock Germany to their core!!!!

GRAVE SOLACE
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

BIG LOVE FROM SIOUX FALLS, GO GET SOME MF SCHNITZEL

Tricia McNamara
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

So Awesome!!

Toby Mechem
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Living the dream!!!

Judy Armstrong
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Love ya!

Chrissy and Scott Seaton
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Have the best time! Congratulations!

Eric Reichwaldt
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Rock on in Deutschland! 🤘

Dan and Jane Seaton
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Congratulations Jake!

The Nunchucks
$ 250.00 USD
19 days ago

Dude you guys are awesome. Get a pic with King Diamond and Saxon.

Derek Bird
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

🫡

Scott Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Hell yeah Jake…got you! Kick and enjoy!

Michelle Williams
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Break a leg!

Judi Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Grab your sticks and get to Germany Jake! So proud of you young man!❤️

Bestie
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck bestie! ❤️

Frank Hupp
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Go get em Mourning High 🤘🤘🤘

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Good luck boys! Have the best time in Germany!

Update #2

July 11th, 2025

Hey everyone! 

Jake would like to thank everyone that has supported him in this campaign! He thanks you from the bottom of his heart! As do I! We have been able to purchase the airfare to Germany but still have a ways to go with expenses. I will update again as we get more info. Thank you again everyone! 

6/30/35 Update

June 30th, 2025

Hi All!

New info coming in a little at a time. Mourning High will play on July 30th. The boys are giving themselves a few days to get to Germany and the initial plan is to leave the states on July 26th. They are still working to figure out what gear they have to bring with them as there is some backline but it is unclear what drums and cymbals are included. Will update as more info becomes available.

