Help Jake get to Germany to Play at Wacken fest

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,610
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Ryan
Jake and his band Mourning High have won the USA finals of battle of the bands to go to Wacken Germany for Wacken Open Air metal festival. They get to play one of the biggest festivals in the world, but air and accomodations are not fully included. These funds will go directly toward his travel expenses. He has a very short mount of time to get to this goal. They play at the end of July and airfare is getting more expensive by the day. Please consider helping make a dream come true!
July 11th, 2025
Hey everyone!
Jake would like to thank everyone that has supported him in this campaign! He thanks you from the bottom of his heart! As do I! We have been able to purchase the airfare to Germany but still have a ways to go with expenses. I will update again as we get more info. Thank you again everyone!
June 30th, 2025
Hi All!
New info coming in a little at a time. Mourning High will play on July 30th. The boys are giving themselves a few days to get to Germany and the initial plan is to leave the states on July 26th. They are still working to figure out what gear they have to bring with them as there is some backline but it is unclear what drums and cymbals are included. Will update as more info becomes available.
