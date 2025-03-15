Medical Bill Assistance for Jade Babagay

Hi Friends, Relatives and to thoss with Kindheart.

I am posting this with a heavy heart, seeking your support during this challenging time. My live-in partner was diagnosed with Gall stones last December 27. He undergo emergency operation due to risk of sepsis in Makati Medical Center. We agreed with the operation without fully considering the financial implications. The surgery was successful but the hospital bill amounted to 980K. While we received some discounts we still left in debt od 440k. We have signed a promissory note to be paid by June. We have made some payments using generous donations but still isnt enough.

My income alone cannot cover both hospital and househols expenses to add his maintenance and follow up checkups and procedure.

Any amount or form of help we'll be deeply appreciated.





Thanks for your kindness