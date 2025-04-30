Campaign Image

Jackie's Cancer Battle Help Her Heal and Recover

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $151

Campaign created by Carol Harris

Campaign funds will be received by Jackie Brannan

Jackie Brannan is a fighter! Diagnosed with stage 2 esophageal cancer, she has undergone chemo and a life-changing surgery. Yet, the road to recovery has been tough. She's exhausted all leave from her job and her union has covered insurance premiums. Let's come together to ease her financial burden and help her heal!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 minutes ago

You’ve got this!

nmcowgrl
$ 26.00 USD
3 hours ago

I’m so sorry I can’t give you more. Keep up the fight!! You’re doing great!! Love you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Updates

Update #1

May 6th, 2025

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

