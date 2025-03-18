Supporting the Robert's family

Your donations will help a friend/team members family. Jack who was the builder supervisor for Guardian Protection, will always be remembered. He worked here for 25 years. Though I never met his family, because he frequently talked about them, I do know a lot about them. His son Nathaniel, is in the Navy. Stationed in San Diego. He would come down and they would go on road trips together in the summer. His daughter Danielle, attends Rowan. She would often call him with life problems and he would guide her through any issue. His wife Michelle, who he was married to for 24 years.He loved music ranging from Duran Duran to Rammstein. He was very competitive. His other interest included muscle cars, sports, playing games, fantasy football, pickleball, and camping. Jack was most proud of his family. In their time of need I ask you give whatever you can to help them manage.