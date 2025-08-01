Help Jack fight leukemia!

This week, the Fox family’s world was turned upside down when their sweet two-and-a-half-year-old son, Jack, was diagnosed with leukemia. In an instant, life shifted from playdates and milestones to hospital rooms and chemotherapy. Jack has already begun treatment, and while his little body is fighting with incredible strength, he needs more than just conventional care. The Foxes are pursuing essential holistic support including specialized therapies, supplements, and healing tools, to help Jack thrive through cancer treatment. These supports are crucial for his overall well-being and recovery, but they come with significant out-of-pocket costs.





Treatment for leukemia is a long journey, typically lasting 2.5 to 3 years at minimum. With only one car, managing hospital visits, appointments, and caring for their older son Kylan, the financial strain has become incredibly difficult. They also urgently need a whole-house water filtration system to protect Jack’s vulnerable immune system. They will need a second form of transportation by end of August. Candice and Patrick are doing everything in their power to care for their boys and give Jack the best possible outcome, but they can’t do it alone. Your support, through prayer, sharing their story, or financial giving, means more than words can express. Let’s rally together to lift this family up as they face the long and uncertain road ahead.