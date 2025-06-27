Campaign Image

Honoring the Legacy of James Van Crofton

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $5,062

Campaign created by Robert Fail

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Van Ourkerk

Honoring the Legacy of James Van Crofton

The passing of James Van Crofton, founder of Next Gen Mobility, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, leaves an immense void in the Electric Unicycle community. James's positive impact resonated deeply with countless individuals, not just in Los Angeles but across the globe.

This fundraiser is more than just about financial contributions; it's a collective gesture of love, respect, and solidarity from all of us who were touched by James's infectious spirit, his unwavering dedication, and his remarkable contributions to the world. This fundraiser is a way for all of us who were touched by James's spirit and dedication to show our appreciation and support for his family.

Please know that while a goal of $30,000 has been set for this campaign, this amount is not tied to any specific financial target or unmet need. It simply serves as a benchmark for the collective outpouring of support we hope to provide. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a meaningful reflection of our shared admiration for James and our desire to uplift his family during this difficult period. Let's come together as a community, honor James's remarkable legacy, and stand with those he loved most during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Danny Zahnson
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

RIP my dude

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Miss you already James

Jenny Long
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Sorry for your loss! Please accept my deepest condolences to you and your family. Your family is in my heart and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Dragan Richard Radic
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Ryan Miller
$ 300.00 USD
13 days ago

Kelsi Stone
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I'm so incredibly sorry for your family's loss. We are here to support you in any way we can.

Linda Rauch
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

My thoughts are with you. I am so sorry for your loss!

Eduard
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

I miss you James.

Chloe Hekmat
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. I am here if you guys need anything.

Ms ONeill
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Elana Dombrower
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

My heart is with the family. Please let me know if you need help with the kids. I’m her to help out. Mrs Dombrower

Eugene Kim
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Float on forever brother!

Daniel
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending love and well wishes to them. James was an amazing, caring person, and always spoke from the heart. He will be dearly missed.

Jason Bowdach
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

No matter what was happening in my life, James always made sure I felt included in the EV community. Truly gonna miss you man. Thoughts to your family!

Josh
$ 300.00 USD
16 days ago

Michael
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

cauri jaye
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

AW
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Vanessa and Victor
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending Love and healing energy towards the Family. James was one of the funniest friends to have. Appreciated every moment we were able to have him in our lives. Let us know if you need anything Jessica and kiddos. We are here for you guys. xx Vanessa and Victor.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo