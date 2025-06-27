Honoring the Legacy of James Van Crofton

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $5,062
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Van Ourkerk
The passing of James Van Crofton, founder of Next Gen Mobility, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, leaves an immense void in the Electric Unicycle community. James's positive impact resonated deeply with countless individuals, not just in Los Angeles but across the globe.
This fundraiser is more than just about financial contributions; it's a collective gesture of love, respect, and solidarity from all of us who were touched by James's infectious spirit, his unwavering dedication, and his remarkable contributions to the world. This fundraiser is a way for all of us who were touched by James's spirit and dedication to show our appreciation and support for his family.
Please know that while a goal of $30,000 has been set for this campaign, this amount is not tied to any specific financial target or unmet need. It simply serves as a benchmark for the collective outpouring of support we hope to provide. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a meaningful reflection of our shared admiration for James and our desire to uplift his family during this difficult period. Let's come together as a community, honor James's remarkable legacy, and stand with those he loved most during this difficult time.
RIP my dude
Miss you already James
Sorry for your loss! Please accept my deepest condolences to you and your family. Your family is in my heart and prayers!
I'm so incredibly sorry for your family's loss. We are here to support you in any way we can.
My thoughts are with you. I am so sorry for your loss!
I miss you James.
I am so sorry for your loss. I am here if you guys need anything.
My heart is with the family. Please let me know if you need help with the kids. I’m her to help out. Mrs Dombrower
Float on forever brother!
Sending love and well wishes to them. James was an amazing, caring person, and always spoke from the heart. He will be dearly missed.
No matter what was happening in my life, James always made sure I felt included in the EV community. Truly gonna miss you man. Thoughts to your family!
Sending Love and healing energy towards the Family. James was one of the funniest friends to have. Appreciated every moment we were able to have him in our lives. Let us know if you need anything Jessica and kiddos. We are here for you guys. xx Vanessa and Victor.
