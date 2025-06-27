Honoring the Legacy of James Van Crofton

The passing of James Van Crofton, founder of Next Gen Mobility, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, leaves an immense void in the Electric Unicycle community. James's positive impact resonated deeply with countless individuals, not just in Los Angeles but across the globe.

This fundraiser is more than just about financial contributions; it's a collective gesture of love, respect, and solidarity from all of us who were touched by James's infectious spirit, his unwavering dedication, and his remarkable contributions to the world. This fundraiser is a way for all of us who were touched by James's spirit and dedication to show our appreciation and support for his family.

Please know that while a goal of $30,000 has been set for this campaign, this amount is not tied to any specific financial target or unmet need. It simply serves as a benchmark for the collective outpouring of support we hope to provide. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a meaningful reflection of our shared admiration for James and our desire to uplift his family during this difficult period. Let's come together as a community, honor James's remarkable legacy, and stand with those he loved most during this difficult time.