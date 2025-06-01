Justice for Anthony Salas

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,922
Campaign funds will be received by Jacklyn Barrientos
My family & I are devastated to share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved Anthony Salas, a 20-year-old young man who was taken from us far too soon. On May 3rd, Anthony was senselessly murdered in Del Valle, Texas, while attempting to recover his sisters stolen car. This heartbreaking act of violence has left us reeling with grief.
We are raising funds to cover funeral costs, legal support, and a memorial to keep Anthony's legacy alive. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help us bring justice to Anthony's memory and ensure that we receive the support we need during this difficult time.
Anthony was a kind, compassionate, and hardworking young man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his senseless murder has left a gaping hole in the lives of all who loved him. We are determined to ensure that his memory is not forgotten and that justice is served in his name.
Your generosity will help us honor Anthony's memory and provide for his family during this difficult time. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network to help us bring justice to our family. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Anthony's legacy lives on.
Thank you for your support.
#JusticeForAnthony #RememberingAnthony #GiveSendGo #Crowdfunding #EmergencyFundraising #TragicLoss #FuneralCosts #LegalSupport #MemorialFund #JusticeForVictims #NeverForget
Dear Silas family, having experienced death myself I can only try to imagine the devastation and the grief and the depth of your loss and there are no words to comfort you. Please find some Solace in all the days you had with your dear Son. Please take some peace knowing there are millions of people out there who are experiencing this loss and this grief in this tragedy with you. It's sensele
God Bless the family who was impacted by this nightmare! My heart breaks for you in this horrific time and may you find peace. My prayers are with you, xoxo
Bless you. So sorry.
So sorry for the loss of your son. I pray that you will find justice for him and that God will give you peace and strength.
God bless you Robin! You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Praying for Anthony’s family. I’m so sorry.
God bless you & your family & comfort you at this time. Justice will be served one day. Stay strong, you are loved and we are praying for you!
I hope this helps!
God Bless!
Prayers to you guys
💔
