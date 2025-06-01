Justice for Anthony Salas





My family & I are devastated to share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved Anthony Salas, a 20-year-old young man who was taken from us far too soon. On May 3rd, Anthony was senselessly murdered in Del Valle, Texas, while attempting to recover his sisters stolen car. This heartbreaking act of violence has left us reeling with grief.

We are raising funds to cover funeral costs, legal support, and a memorial to keep Anthony's legacy alive. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help us bring justice to Anthony's memory and ensure that we receive the support we need during this difficult time.

Anthony was a kind, compassionate, and hardworking young man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his senseless murder has left a gaping hole in the lives of all who loved him. We are determined to ensure that his memory is not forgotten and that justice is served in his name.

Your generosity will help us honor Anthony's memory and provide for his family during this difficult time. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network to help us bring justice to our family. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Anthony's legacy lives on.

Thank you for your support.

