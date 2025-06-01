Campaign Image

Justice for Anthony Salas

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $3,922

Campaign created by Jacklyn Barrientos

Campaign funds will be received by Jacklyn Barrientos

My family & I are devastated to share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved Anthony Salas, a 20-year-old young man who was taken from us far too soon. On May 3rd, Anthony was senselessly murdered in Del Valle, Texas, while attempting to recover his sisters stolen car. This heartbreaking act of violence has left us reeling with grief.

We are raising funds to cover funeral costs, legal support, and a memorial to keep Anthony's legacy alive. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help us bring justice to Anthony's memory and ensure that we receive the support we need during this difficult time.

Anthony was a kind, compassionate, and hardworking young man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his senseless murder has left a gaping hole in the lives of all who loved him. We are determined to ensure that his memory is not forgotten and that justice is served in his name.

Your generosity will help us honor Anthony's memory and provide for his family during this difficult time. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network to help us bring justice to our family. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Anthony's legacy lives on.

Thank you for your support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Dear Silas family, having experienced death myself I can only try to imagine the devastation and the grief and the depth of your loss and there are no words to comfort you. Please find some Solace in all the days you had with your dear Son. Please take some peace knowing there are millions of people out there who are experiencing this loss and this grief in this tragedy with you. It's sensele

Matthew Crome
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

God Bless the family who was impacted by this nightmare! My heart breaks for you in this horrific time and may you find peace. My prayers are with you, xoxo

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless you. So sorry.

Jennifer Pellegrini
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for the loss of your son. I pray that you will find justice for him and that God will give you peace and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Robin! You are in our thoughts and prayers!

Julie P
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Anthony’s family. I’m so sorry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stephanie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you & your family & comfort you at this time. Justice will be served one day. Stay strong, you are loved and we are praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless!

Sodagrrl
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Walter Kuhnel
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you guys

Michael Kenoyer
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

💔

