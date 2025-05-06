A Place to Call Home - Raising Funds for a Permanent Church Home





Hello, dear friends and supporters!

We are thrilled to share with you an exciting opportunity to partner with us in securing a permanent home for our growing church family. For some time now, we have been faithfully gathering together as a community, but we have yet to find a place to call our own. As we continue to grow and serve our community, we believe that a permanent church home is essential to our mission.

Our vision is to create a place where lives are transformed, hope is restored, and the presence of God dwells. We envision a vibrant community of believers who are committed to serving one another and our city, and we believe that a permanent church home will allow us to fulfill this vision.

Our goal is to raise $500,000 to rent a church building as a first step, with the long-term goal of purchasing a property that will serve as a spiritual hub in our city. This amount will cover the costs of renting a suitable building, as well as necessary renovations and equipment.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute to this effort, and we believe that together, we can make a lasting impact in our community. Your support will not only provide us with a permanent home, but it will also help us to continue serving those in need and sharing the love of Christ with our city.

Thank you for considering partnering with us on this journey. We are confident that with your support, we can make a difference in the lives of many and bring glory to God.

Please join us in prayer and in giving as we embark on this exciting journey. Together, we can make a lasting impact and bring hope to our community.

Thank you and God bless you!