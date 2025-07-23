Campaign Image

Horse ministry & sweet smiles

For the past six years we’ve had the pleasure of working with Joni & Friends Northwest, in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Joni & Friends works to raise awareness, and help families affected by disability, to have a break and have their family treated like any other family!

Our role in Family Retreat is bringing a small “team” of horses -the perfect mother and daughter duo- “Satin” and “Storm”. The two generously give rides, pets, and even “horse back rubs”, to the campers!

The most special thing for us at family retreat, is seeing the kids excitement and smiles as they climb up on the horses and ride around! The pleasure of doing something they don’t normally get to do!

With bringing these rides we do a lot of traveling back and forth. Unfortunately following our last family retreat at Twin Rocks Friends Camp, there was a tragic accident with the horse trailer…. Coming home on the very bumpy highway, the horse trailer managed to detach and the horse trailer flipped and went off the road, which resulted in the loss of our beloved Satin, thankfully only a few minor injuries to Storm, and a totaled horse trailer, none of which insurance will be covering.

Our desire is to continue to serve the families at Joni camps and put smiles on all the kids’ faces throughout future years! We would love your help in raising the money to cover the cost of a new horse trailer and a new team of horses!

We are all mourning the loss of Satin, one of our best ministry companions, but praising God that nobody else was injured!

We would LOVE for you to join us in prayer, praying for the families at camp- many of these kids knew our horses by name and loved them both very much. And pray also that the Lord will continue to provide fun activities for these camps! 

We thank you SO much for praying, and for considering giving! May the Lord bless you richly!

Jana Musgrove
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Grace Fuller
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

Brandi
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

Olsons
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Denis and Tracy Davis
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

Thank you for the love that you show to our campers time and time again. We share in your grief over Satin and pray God's comfort for you all.

Woodin Family
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Thank you for your service at Joni and Friends.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Praying that the Lord will continue to bless this amazing ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
12 hours ago

Hall Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

It was a privilege to serve with you a few years back. Praying that God provides exactly what you need to get back on the road. Thank you for everything you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Thank you for your faithful ministry to our precious friends! Praying for you as you heal from your loss!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
14 hours ago

We love you "Horse Guys"! Thank you for serving so faithfully!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

You blessed my grandchildren so much with your horses ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

These horses have been a pivotal part of camp. Hoping and praying this legacy can continue.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

The Lord smiles on what you are doing for these children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

So sorry for your loss. Praise to God for His hand in this and the protection He provided.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. Ashley loved riding Satin at Joni and Friends. What a blessing she was.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Your ministry has touched me each year you come! Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

