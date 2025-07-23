Horse ministry & sweet smiles

For the past six years we’ve had the pleasure of working with Joni & Friends Northwest, in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

Joni & Friends works to raise awareness, and help families affected by disability, to have a break and have their family treated like any other family!

Our role in Family Retreat is bringing a small “team” of horses -the perfect mother and daughter duo- “Satin” and “Storm”. The two generously give rides, pets, and even “horse back rubs”, to the campers!

The most special thing for us at family retreat, is seeing the kids excitement and smiles as they climb up on the horses and ride around! The pleasure of doing something they don’t normally get to do!

With bringing these rides we do a lot of traveling back and forth. Unfortunately following our last family retreat at Twin Rocks Friends Camp, there was a tragic accident with the horse trailer…. Coming home on the very bumpy highway, the horse trailer managed to detach and the horse trailer flipped and went off the road, which resulted in the loss of our beloved Satin, thankfully only a few minor injuries to Storm, and a totaled horse trailer, none of which insurance will be covering.

Our desire is to continue to serve the families at Joni camps and put smiles on all the kids’ faces throughout future years! We would love your help in raising the money to cover the cost of a new horse trailer and a new team of horses!

We are all mourning the loss of Satin, one of our best ministry companions, but praising God that nobody else was injured!

We would LOVE for you to join us in prayer, praying for the families at camp- many of these kids knew our horses by name and loved them both very much. And pray also that the Lord will continue to provide fun activities for these camps!

We thank you SO much for praying, and for considering giving! May the Lord bless you richly!