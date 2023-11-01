Defense fund for James Milliken

James Edward Milliken Jr., 38 years old, graduated from Blytheville High School in the small town of Blytheville, AR. He developed interest in the military early on and participated in ROTC. He went on to serve this country in the United States Marine Corps, enrolling right after high school. James was deployed in two tours to Iraq during his enlistment.

After or during his service he developed PTSD, which did not entirely control his life, but we feel has caused or greatly contributed to his current demise. He is currently facing a second-degree murder charge which has been changed to 2nd degree as they are trying to prove that the death was premeditated.

It has come to the point of requesting funds on behalf of James. He needs financial support to pay attorney and physician’s fees

We are seeking funds to assist James despite his family already coming up with over $30,000 because there are many needs still present. Our goal is a temporary insanity plea.

Since the time of his departure from the Marines, he has been productive in society through work and the shared parenting of his two sons. James has always been a dedicated father to his sons, He completed his degree and has studied in the field of engineering to acquire skills to support his family. James is currently fighting for his life with hopes of receiving a favorable verdict in his case. There has been nearly $30,000 paid, however we still fall short of his need for attorney fees and physician’s reports. There is a need to justify his mental condition at the time of the incident. We are seeking $50,000 total to assist with this. We pray that family and loved ones will contribute or seek means to contribute to James’s case. Many of you have reached out with concerns and interest to assist James and we feel that this is the perfect way to reach all of you. The Department of Veterans Affairs have been great in advocating for the men and women that have served and were wounded both physically and mentally during their time of service, unfortunately this does not fall within the support that is currently available. He has received letters of support and statements from Sgt Major, Colonel and others which we are very appreciative of. We appreciate everything that has been done and realize that we still have much to do.

Thanks for all your prayers and support for James during this time.