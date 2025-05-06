The James Family Is Facing Eviction

I’m reaching out on behalf of my kind and hardworking family who is facing a heartbreaking emergency. We are two devoted parents with two toddlers, and we’re now at risk of losing our home due to an unexpected banking mishap that caused our account to be closed without warning.





Because of this, we were unable to pay our rent on time for the very first time. We immediately contacted the leasing office to explain the situation, but unfortunately, they’ve refused to work with us. Now, they’re demanding both the past-due rent and next month’s rent in full.





As of yesterday, an eviction notice has officially been filed.





This is the only time we’ve ever had trouble paying rent—we’ve always paid on time, kept our home in great condition, and worked hard to create a safe, loving space for our kids. With nowhere else to turn and two little ones depending on us, we’re facing the unimaginable.





We’re trying everything we can to fix this, and our close friend will be helping us through it all as we work to get back on track.





I’m asking anyone reading this—please help however you can. Whether it’s a donation, sharing this message, connecting us to local resources, or simply keeping us in your prayers, every bit helps.





Let’s come together and keep our family from being forced out onto the street.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support.





—Mark



