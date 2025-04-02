Help J6 Political Prisoner Get Back On His Feet

Hello, my name is Sean McHugh. I was arrested on on May 27th, 2021 for supporting Donald Trump at our Nations Capitol on January 6th 2021 with my mother. We were both brutally assaulted by Capitol Police and Metro Police for voicing our opinions on that dark day. My mother was shot in the back with rubber bullets and sprayed in the face with numerous chemicals. I was shot with maceballs and sprayed in the face as well. My contacts literally melted to my eyeballs. I spent nearly four years in prison fighting for my freedom UNDER DURESS, inhumane, and unconstitutional conditions. The list is too long for this platform. My due process rights were stripped to ensure my conviction. My rights were blatantly violated. I lost my construction company and licenses. I was slandered in media for years. Now, all charges have been dropped against me. I filed for dismissal and it was granted, only because of Trumps leadership. However, I am struggling to make ends meet and to provide for my family whilst making up for lost time due to my absence. I am asking for help to get back on my feet. I am going for my contracting license again and want to set up a corporate business again so that I may and prepare to put my son through college. A lot of time has passed and I need help regain my life, what I've lost, so I may help set up a future for my son ultimately. Thank you for your support. All proceeds will go to bills and towards obtaining tools, a truck, and business licenses so that I may once again support myself and my family. Sincerely, Sean McHugh. Please feel free to message me if you would like any more information. Hear j6ers in our own words at wearegoodmen.com. Will post more websites soon so that you may immerse yourself in the j6 community to gain insight of what really happened and what we are doing next. God Bless you all. 🙌