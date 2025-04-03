Help political prisoner Dempsey get back on track

“It’s taken me a great deal of mental strength to write this. I really wish that I didn’t have to but I feel compelled to do so, so that I can help shed some light on my situation. I hope that all of you are in good health and spirits. My name is David Dempsey. I’m thirty seven years old, a Father to a beautiful daughter, and I’m a freedom loving Patriot. I’m a huge supporter of our true President, Donald J Trump, and I love this country nearly more than anything. That love attracted the full wrath and rage of the federal government. Many people have horror stories about the abuses they suffered at the hands of our corrupt government and I am unfortunately now part of this group.





The blatant disregard for the most basic of human rights, strangling of my family and community connections, clearing of bank accounts using the PATRIOT ACT by saying my family was connected to domestic terrorism, harassing my family and friends at their place of employment, refusal of medical care while incarcerated, unholy conditions in the cells, rampant abuse and violence, inedible food, no visits for years, no religious services, forced masking, loss of my family members, losing my home and car, my credit and my reputation destroyed. The list goes on and on.

Despite these things I am still moving forward with my life. I know that times may be difficult due to the last four years but if you can find it in you to share a small donation in order to help me and my family get back on my feet.

All the funds will be put directly towards personal bills that are past due, acquiring a trademark and license for the 501 c I am in the process of making, and family expenses.

The government wiped me out and it is my hope that I will be able to use these funds for the betterment of my life and my daughter's.





Thank you for anything and everything you can do. From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful for any assistance you may provide to me and my family.

Take care and be safe.

God bless President Trump, let's keep up the good fight, and God bless all of you.

Sincerely,

David Dempsey and family.