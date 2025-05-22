Raw Milk Farm for the Ivermectin Guy

You may not know me as the guy who probably started the whole Ivermectin thing, but you’d better believe that the powers that be know I am the guy, and they’ve been making my life miserable. I will try to attach an interview of me by Dr. Kory to demonstrate that I am legit. https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/FLCCC_WeeklyUpdate_April282021:a?src=embed I could tell you what I did to get Ivermectin to you. How I tested the animal version on myself before I could recommend it to anyone on March 31, 2020 (I thought I might die, but I didn’t). How I sent an email on Ivermectin/Covid on March 31, 2020 to 17 doctors in a lab in Milan connected to the Australian doctor who announced to the world on April 3, 2020 that Ivermectin killed COVID-19 in vitro in 2 days. How, when THEY immediately shut down all references to Ivermectin on the internet, I I used my contacts in South America to spread the word about the Spanish version of the word, “Ivermectina” (so that an Ivermectin beachhead would build up there that doctors - like Dr. Kory and Dr. McCullough - would notice and bring Ivermectin to the US). How I used my Harvard College and Law School contacts at Facebook to get Sheryl Sandberg to fire, first, the Chief Marketing Officer and, then, their Marketing Integrity guy to open up Facebook for key short periods of time, so that the word would spread, preparing people for Dr. Kory’s viral testimony at the US Senate. But all of that would be bragging. And I am not here to brag. I am here to humbly ask you for your help in starting up a Raw Milk Dairy Farm, because I like Diary Cows (I got the idea about Ivermectin from a Dairy Farm I once owned in Bolivia), and because the powers that be seem to be (after threatening me and trying to bribe me back in the early days of Ivermectin) now cutting me off from any means of employment. Now, the other day in a telephone call Doctor McCullough told me that THEY forced him to reinvent himself in order to support his family. This Raw Milk Dairy farm is what I need to do to reinvent myself in order to support my family.

You know, people call me a fool for what I did, taking on the powers that be. Because evil is powerful. But I wasn’t willing to let you all die without a fight.

Because I love you.

So, now I am asking for you to show some love (not much, just a little) so that my family, who has suffered greatly for what I sacrificed for you all, can at least eat.







