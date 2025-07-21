Get Klay To Italy!!

Buongiorno a tutti e benvenuti,





My name is Klayton DeFrees, and I have spent the last 2 years of my life falling in love with the Italian language and culture. From the very moment I sat down in Signora Ventura’s Italian class and heard her speak the language for the first time, I was hooked. Speaking Italian isn’t just about reciting the words you’ve written down in your notebook, to speak la bella lingua (the beautiful language), you must immerse yourself so deeply into the culture that you simply feel like an Italian. This feeling is exactly why I want to go to study abroad in Italy.





I have been presented with the amazing opportunity to go on an exchange program to Italy for 11 months starting in September. This experience will not only improve my proficiency in Italian, but also offer valuable educational and personal benefits, that could have a profound impact on my future. Studying abroad has many professional advantages as well: it can significantly enhance your chances of being accepted into prestigious universities, open doors to exciting career opportunities, and allow you to experience and understand a different culture, an invaluable asset in today’s global workplace.





Beyond the academic and career opportunities that this exchange program provides, there are many personal ones. Immersing myself in a different culture will allow me to grow as an individual, fostering independence and adaptability. It will also enable me to form lifelong friendships and create unforgettable memories. This exchange will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will shape my future in countless ways.





To make this dream a reality, I need you. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to achieving my goal. Thank you for considering supporting my journey to Italy. With your help, I can embark on this incredible adventure and bring a piece of Italy back with me.





Grazie mille per il vostro supporto!





Klayton DeFrees