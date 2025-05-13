Please help us make our children's book

on coping with the loss of a loved one a physical, printed reality!





This is the true story of Isla Grace learning to cope with the sudden loss of her Daddy.

My name is Bill. On June 7th, 2022 my family experienced a tragic loss beyond words. My daughter's husband, Micah, was lost to us in a tragic car accident that he, my daughter and my granddaughter were all involved in. To this day my granddaughter, Isla, who was just 20 months old at the time, still remembers and talks about that horrible day.

While attending grief counselling my daughter, Sara, recognized a need in her community for easily digestible children’s books that can potentially help a young child suffering through the loss of a loved one and decided to do something about it.

That something is called Daddy's Love Is Always Near and it tells the story of Isla Grace learning to cope with the sudden loss of her daddy. It follows her through her day, remembering all the good times that they shared together. In the end, she rests easy knowing that, even though he's no longer with her, he still loves her and he will always live within her heart and memories.

The story was written in collaboration between my daughter and I, under the pen name I.G. Christian, and is illustrated by an extremely talented team of artists called Dazzling Media.

We have published it, in digital format, and it is currently available for purchase through SmashWords but, as any parent knows, a child reading a book would much rather hold something tangible that they can interact with.

Unfortunately for us, the cost of printing is significant, and with all the money that we've spent for the development of our book, it’s just not an easy reality for us.

What we’re looking for is anyone who may have it in their heart to help our dream become a reality for children experiencing the loss of a loved one.

We also hope to make this a series as Isla grows and her outlook on grief changes.

We genuinely appreciate it if you’ve gotten this far and we'd be forever grateful if you had it in your heart to pledge whatever you could to help us move forward with our passion project. Thank you so much for anything you’re able to give.

Book Details





Size: 8.5” x 11.0” (216mm x 280mm)

Page Count: 38 (front-to-back), with 21 illustrated pages + text. Other pages include the copyright page and a few blank pages at the front and back to correctly space the illustrations to ensure the spread images display correctly

Paper Weight: 70lb

Color: Premium Color

Cover: Hardcover, Laminate, Gloss Finish

We're asking you for money, so how will it be used?





Your money will be used to help offset some of the costs we've already incurred for illustrating, and to print and ship the initial order of books!

The initial order of books will first be distributed to those who pledge money to Daddy's Love Is Always Near, with the remainder being sent to reviewers, influencers, local bookstores, and local libraries to see if we can generate some buzz around Isla Grace's story. Our hope is that, one day, Isla Grace and all of her stories will be easily available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites for those looking for heartwarming stories to read to their little one.

Our hope is that Daddy's Love Is Always Near is such a success that we satisfy the batch printing discounts to bring the "per book" cost down. This will enable us to use the savings to have Dazzling Media start illustrating the next Isla Grace story (there are several in the works!) OR to print more copies to help generate more buzz for Daddy's Love Is Always Near.

Visit us at www.igchristian.com for more information.

In Closing





For those who've taken the time to read our entire story, THANK YOU!

If you’re looking for a heartwarming story with beautiful illustrations, told in verse and with (hopefully) near-universal appeal to read to your little one then I hope you’ll support Isla Grace!

It is our sincerest hope that this is just the first of many Isla Grace stories! Isla and Mommy have many more adventures to go on and lessons to learn.