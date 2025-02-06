Building an underground irrigation system

When our family of 9 with children who were 14,13,10,7,5,3 and 1 year old first moved here in Antioch, Journey church was there to help and support my mom while Dad worked in San Francisco. Journey church brought food when Mom had her eighth and ninth child. People would come and help us with some small repairs around the house. Mom had a community to lean on when she needed help. Now, as a Trailman in Trail Life, I would like to give back to this church that has blessed our family so much through my service project for the Freedom Award.

In order to make this a reality, I need your help. I am building an irrigation system and planting twelve trees that would help beautify the community and provide water for future fruit trees for the community. Would you please join me in this effort?