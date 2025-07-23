Ireland For Jesus 2025!

🔥 JOIN ME IN IGNITING A MOVE OF GOD IN IRELAND! 🇮🇪

God gave me a powerful vision — waves of evangelists flooding the shores of the Emerald Isle… and now it’s happening!

From August 3–10, I’ll be in Wexford, Ireland, where churches and traveling evangelists from around the world are coming together during the FLEADH CHEOIL — the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, dance, and culture — to share the Gospel with hundreds of thousands!

🎶 Through music, dance, street preaching, and one-on-one outreach, we will proclaim Jesus boldly in the streets as the Spirit moves across the land.

🌍 Last year’s festival drew over 650,000 people — and even more are expected this year! This is a strategic moment to reach souls who may never walk into a church building.

🙏 The door is open for me to be part of this historic move — but I need your help to get there.

Would you prayerfully consider sowing a seed into this mission? ✈️ Every donation helps cover my travel and outreach expenses, and every gift becomes part of the spiritual harvest God is preparing.

💥 No amount is too small. You’re not just donating — you’re joining Team Darlene to plant and water seeds of the Gospel while the Lord brings the increase!

💚 Let’s make history for the Kingdom — together.

Will you send me?

#SendMeToIreland #HarvestInWexford #TeamDarlene #FleadhCheoilEvangelism #MissionToIreland