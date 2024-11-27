Iraq Mission Trip

“Go into All the world and preach the Good News to everyone.” Mark 16:15

Hi everyone! I’m excited to share that I have been presented with an opportunity to go to Iraq at the end of the year for a mission trip. Me and my team from Catalyst Church will be going through our global missions partner Light a Candle.

During my time in Iraq I will be evangelizing to different people in Muslim communities, sharing the Gospel of Jesus, be attending house church meetings in our mission house, deliver supplies to refugees, serve in a refugee camp, and encouraging other Christian believers in the community.



In order to go on this trip, I need to raise $2,000 to cover the cost of housing, transportation, food, and all supplies needed for the mission trip. Our goal is to raise the money through sponsorship so that others will also be a part of this amazing opportunity to serve God in the Middle East. When you give to me, you are with me on this mission!



More important than money, I ask that you would join me in praying over our time in Iraq. That we would be able to go and be the light. Please pray for opportunities me to share the Gospel and my testimony, transformed hearts, surrendered lives, wisdom, safety, our travels, and our Global Mission partners as they are a family of seven living full-time in Iraq.



I will be taking donations through givesendgo linked here!



Thank you so much for joining me in this mission trip through your prayers🤍

