Kyle and his family are on a grassroots mission to peacefully challenge government overreach and restore the people's God given rights and liberties. We file real lawsuits in both state and federal courts, document real resistance, and equip the people with tools, filings, and plainspoken education.

This is not a business, nonprofit, or law firm. It is a full-time mission to awaken American's to their God-given rights, defend the innocent, and confront darkness in civil systems without fear or compromise. Every donation supports the work directly: legal filings, court appearances, content production, and the basic living needs of the Kyle and his family as they stand in the gap.

While other ministries, like biblical citizenship are excellent at equipping American's with knowledge, this ministry will teach them how to put it into practice within the judicial branches and beyond.

Kyle and his family have reduced their living expenses as far as one can with a homeschool family of four, while upholding God's commands for tithe and savings.

Thank you for supporting us.

"Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed...", Isaiah 1:17

The legal stuff: Kyle is not an attorney, a bar association member, and never will be, God willing.

This mission is not a 501(c)(3) organization, it's a private faith based mission. Funds go directly to support the individual(s) behind the Iowa Liberty Project and may be used for personal living expenses, legal filings, public education materials, and outreach efforts. No goods or services will be provided in exchange for your contribution. This is not a business, political action committee, or charitable foundation. It is a private mission to restore constitutional rights, funded solely by voluntary support under the Grace of God.