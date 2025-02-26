Help with final expenses for Tiffany Colley

As a father, I thought I would never face a hardship as this is. The passing of a daughter before you is a pain and loss that is without words. The passing of my daughter Tiffany Colley came suddenly and unexpectedly and at a time that has left us in a financial Bind. For those who knew Tiffany, she was a loving daughter, mother of three amazing children, and a good friend( even to a stranger) that was just a friend she never met. I am so grateful and thankful that God made a way to travel from Florida to Washington and I was there to hold her hand as she passed into the arms of God. This was only possible through support from unknown friends and Christian family that has reached out. It has been over a week now, and we are still in need to finalize her cremation and expenses that go with the death of a family member. I pray that anyone reading this that did not know my daughter understands and if you feel moved to and can help to cover these last expenses, I am forever grateful, and her children will be too, and final closure can be made. My present health has not allowed me to work as I have always done, but the last couple years has been difficult for me and my body. I have always worked and supported my family and helped others every opportunity I could, never realizing that I may have to be on the receiving end. And definitely not under these circumstances. I thank you in advance and pray blessings, and favor for each and everyone of you who can give and even for those who can’t but would want to give. God honors our prayers and knows our heart. And I thank this platform to share God‘s love and kindness to others and enable a way to help when there seems to be no way. Thank you and may God bless you all.