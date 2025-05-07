My Catholic Musicians Pilgrimage

My name is Van Pierre, many of you know me as VP- and I will graduate from medical school this month. I will begin a new chapter of my journey as a doctor, starting my residency in family medicine this July. I am excited to begin my training and strive to be a very good Catholic Physician!

But I am also a Catholic musician!

Music has always been a part of who I am, and to all of you who know me well, you are no stranger to that truth. From having grown up classically trained in piano, to taking up violin and joining orchestras and quartets, and singing in choir and leading Catholic music ministry in college, I did my best to share with others the talent God gave me. I still do my best to integrate music into many aspects of my life. During medical school, I was blessed with many opportunities to share my musical gifts with the Archdiocese of New Orleans and with my close friends. I have even had moments to share music with my patients; truly, music also helps with healing!

And I want to do my best to keep music alive, especially whenever I can during the busy-ness of being a resident doctor. It is because of this that I have discerned to go on a very unique pilgrimage designed for Catholic musicians!

Therefore, I am raising funds to receive formation in Italy with The Vigil Project, this May 30th – June 9th, 2025 in Italy. Over ten days, they will provide me and a cohort of international Catholic musicians from around the world with essential training on liturgy, devotion, and musicianship. The aim is to equip me with the prayerful vision, skills, and energy such that I can return home to do something great with music at the next parish I find myself at. But most importantly, form me as a Catholic who incorporates beauty in the everyday, even in all my future encounters with my patients!

On this trip, I will receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore the life of Saint Francis in Assisi, experience the Tuscan city of Modena, and be in Rome for Pentecost Sunday Mass in the Jubilee Year of Hope. There will also be a private nighttime mass for us musicians at the tomb of the patroness of music herself, Saint Cecilia! It will be an unforgettable and formative experience for me in my journey as a Catholic doctor and musician. And who knows, we may also get to see Pope Leo XIV!

I need to raise $4,500 to help pay for the expenses of the pilgrimage and international travel. I am asking you to consider giving $50-$100 to help make this experience possible for me. If just 45 of my friends and family give, I will be fully funded! Any extra funds I raise I will offer up Masses for any specific intentions, thanksgiving, or loved ones any donor may have. As a special thank you for your generosity, I will be sending updates to you exclusively while I am in Italy via WhatsApp, and will send each one of my donors a surprise patron saint to pray with! And if you need another good reason to help me go on this pilgrimage, if you are trying to celebrate me becoming a doctor, this would be a great option for a graduation gift for me! (I will also accept donations through Venmo and Zelle if those are easier methods; please contact me individually for my Venmo and Zelle handles).

I want to thank you all for reading this far and for prayerfully considering donating! Please contact me with any questions you may have. Even if you are not financially able to support me, your prayers are very much appreciated! May the peace of Christ be with you!

St. Cecilia, pray for us.

St. John Paul II, pray for us.

St. Carlo Acutis, pray for us.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us!

All funds support the work of The Vigil Project, a 501c3 nonprofit: www.thevigilproject.com



