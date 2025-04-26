Wheelchair Van

My wife is the co-owner of Inspired Employment LLC, a company whose primary mission is to assist people with disabilities find employment in our community. Her business also provides supportive home care, community outings, classroom learning, and job coaching. She provides transportation to and from these activities. This is where we need your help. Recently, she gained two clients who are wheelchair bound. None of our vehicles are wheelchair accessible and we need to outsource transportation for these clients. We need your help in acquiring the funds needed to purchase a wheelchair accessible van so we can provide the necessary transportation so these two clients can have the same access to the programs we offer. Please consider donating to this worthy cause.