India for Jesus

Between December 2025 and March 2026, my family and I will travel to North India’s Punjab region—visiting cities steeped in cultural heritage and poised for spiritual renewal.

Our mission is to proclaim the life-saving Gospel of Jesus Christ, equip and empower local churches, and ignite a widespread movement of faith and revival.

Ministry Partnerships

We’ll collaborate with local ministries to host:

Evangelistic gatherings and church revivals

Leadership conferences and discipleship training

Community outreach and healing services





Expected Kingdom Impact

Bringing countless souls into the Kingdom of God

Manifestation of God’s power through healing and restoration in people’s lives

Connecting new believers to local churches for discipleship and ongoing spiritual growth

Equipping church leaders to sustain and expand revival efforts

Demonstrating Christ’s love through community transformation projects





How You Can Partner

Pray for open hearts and divine appointments

Give toward our funding goal

Share this campaign with friends, churches, and businesses

Join us as ongoing partners in future missions





This journey is far more than a visit—it’s the Kingdom of Heaven breaking through to transform lives, churches, communities, and a nation longing for eternal hope!