India for Jesus

Goal:
CAD $20,000
Raised:
CAD $300
Between December 2025 and March 2026, my family and I will travel to North India’s Punjab region—visiting cities steeped in cultural heritage and poised for spiritual renewal.
Our mission is to proclaim the life-saving Gospel of Jesus Christ, equip and empower local churches, and ignite a widespread movement of faith and revival.
Ministry Partnerships
We’ll collaborate with local ministries to host:
Expected Kingdom Impact
How You Can Partner
This journey is far more than a visit—it’s the Kingdom of Heaven breaking through to transform lives, churches, communities, and a nation longing for eternal hope!
God bless
