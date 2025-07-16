India for Jesus

Campaign Image
Between December 2025 and March 2026, my family and I will travel to North India’s Punjab region—visiting cities steeped in cultural heritage and poised for spiritual renewal.

Our mission is to proclaim the life-saving Gospel of Jesus Christ, equip and empower local churches, and ignite a widespread movement of faith and revival.

Ministry Partnerships

We’ll collaborate with local ministries to host:

  • Evangelistic gatherings and church revivals
  • Leadership conferences and discipleship training
  • Community outreach and healing services


Expected Kingdom Impact

  • Bringing countless souls into the Kingdom of God
  • Manifestation of God’s power through healing and restoration in people’s lives
  • Connecting new believers to local churches for discipleship and ongoing spiritual growth
  • Equipping church leaders to sustain and expand revival efforts
  • Demonstrating Christ’s love through community transformation projects


How You Can Partner

  • Pray for open hearts and divine appointments
  • Give toward our funding goal
  • Share this campaign with friends, churches, and businesses
  • Join us as ongoing partners in future missions


This journey is far more than a visit—it’s the Kingdom of Heaven breaking through to transform lives, churches, communities, and a nation longing for eternal hope!

