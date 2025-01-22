In Need of a Jubilee

My name is Meritt Petrone and I am overjoyed to announce that during this year of Jubilee, I will be professing the vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience with a Catholic Secular Institute and will be living the rest of my life as a consecrated lay Missionary for the Church. I am creating this giving page because as I seek spiritual Jubilee, I am also in great need of a financial Jubilee in order to continue serving God's people.

My severe trials began in 2020, when my health drastically began to fail while working in my Parish office. Shortly after getting this job that I loved, my health began to drastically decline. It was discovered that there were three types of toxic mold in the Parish office and due to a chronic illness, that was at the time undiagnosed, my body continued to fail. This led to me losing my job because I was unable to return to the office. Since then, I have been without a salary. I was left too sick to go out and get another job.

I have been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) which is a debilitating illness that is often brought on by prolonged exposure to mold. MCAS affects every system of the body. The symptoms include migraines, hives, rashes, digestion problems, breathing issues, joint pain, anaphylaxis, and much more. I now have to work from home because my body is in such a constant state of flair (a flair set off by the mold) that people's perfumes, laundry detergent, cleaners, etc can all cause me to experience anaphylactic shock.

Despite the obstacles of losing my job, the diagnosis, and of the main area I have worked very hard to build a ministry of offering online spiritual direction, retreats, and Rule of Life creating which provides some income through donation but nowhere near pays my monthly bills.

My health has improved somewhat, but I still live in a rental house that sadly has serious mold issues and a toxic heating oil spill which happened in 2024, both of which slow down my progress. I am unable to move due to finances.

I have simple dreams in life: To live in a home that is safe and clean so that I can continue to heal and serve God, the Church, and His beautiful people.

In order to help this dream happen I need freedom from the debt that has incurred over the past 4 years while I have been without sufficient and consistent pay. This debt is a mixture of tuition from my Spiritual Direction training certification, medical debt (the largest chunk), ministry expenses, and personal expenses. I am not worthy of this financial freedom but I do know what a difference it would make. Without this debt, my life would change in monumental ways. I would be able to move to a safe home sooner and therefore, my health would begin to improve. An increase in health would mean an increase in ability to serve. I would be able to offer more services at low cost or free to more people in need. I would be able to pay more of my bills because my donations would not all go to debt. I would be alleviated from the daily weight and stress of carrying debt and from the constant battling of serious symptoms. It would mean freedom in so many ways.

I am happy to answer any specific questions. Right now $2,200 each month of 2025 would have me free from debt by the end of this year of Jubilee.



All I long for is the means to continue serving the Lord. I have done it while very sick for 4 years and I will not stop even if nothing changes, I have given the Lord my forever "Yes!" But it would be so wonderful to serve from a place of freedom and health.



You can learn more about the ministry God has given me to steward at www.rootsandwingsministries.org. I am always happen to answer specific questions if you have them.

May God bless and keep you!

Thank you for considering empowering my yes to God!

Peace and all good,

Meritt