In Memory of Seamus A New Service Dog for Jessica

Help Jessica Get a New Service Dog

Dear friends, family, and compassionate hearts,

My name is Jessica Jesse, and I'm reaching out in a time of deep need and heartbreak.

Recently, I suffered a sudden and tragic loss. My beloved Seamus—an 8 lb Pomeranian and trained service dog—was struck and killed by a speeding driver. His passing was not only devastating, but it left a deep void in my life. Seamus was more than just a companion—he was my daily support, my comfort through chronic pain, and my steady anchor in times of physical and emotional hardship.

In the days and weeks since losing him, I wasn’t sure I could open my heart to another dog. But it has become clear that I need the support of a service animal again—both for my health and my healing.

Due to the physical pain I experience every day, I need a small breed, and Pomeranians are ideal for the specific type of service and care I require.

Unfortunately, my husband and I are facing financial challenges. I recently lost a well-paying job, and my husband’s business has also closed. We’re simply not in a position to afford this on our own—but we’re not giving up hope.

That’s why I’m humbly asking for your help.

Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward the cost of adopting and training a new service dog. If you’re not in a place to give financially, I deeply appreciate your prayers, support, or even just sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for standing with me in this season of loss—and for helping me move toward healing, one paw at a time.

With love and gratitude,

Jessica Jesse



