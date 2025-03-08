Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $100
There is an immediate need for funds to retain legal counsel and support the kids. The court system and DCS have difficult to navigate rules to follow and hoops to jump through. In order to protect the kids in this new venue, different and aggressive legal counsel is needed. This need is immediate and pressing.
The goal amount is initial need to get counsel into court and move forward. Additional funds would go to continued support.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.