Supporting Imago Dei Academy

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $325
Imago Dei Academy is in their 3rd year of school. Our mission is to bring back the Classical Christian education by instilling a robust biblical worldview for our students. We enroll Jr. Kindergarten through High School students. Though are families pay tuition we try to keep that amount low. In order for us to do that and cover our expenses we pray for donations and utilize fundraisers. We hope you will consider helping us in this mission.
