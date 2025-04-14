Join us in supporting Iglesia Cristiana Renacer!

This summer, we are traveling back to Cartagena, Colombia for 3 months, to partner with Iglesia Cristiana Renacer, a church that is dedicated to serving over 150 children in a displaced community. We will be providing essential support, including clothing, food, and first aid services, as well as outreach for the homeless and those struggling with addiction.

We believe that every little bit helps, and your support can make a significant impact. Just $50 can provide lunch for over 100 kids! We invite you to join us in this mission by donating to help us bring hope and assistance to those in need.

We want you to be a part of this journey with us! While we are in Cartagena, we will be sharing plenty of updates, photos, and videos to keep you informed about our experiences and the impact your donations are making. Follow along as we witness the difference we can create together in the lives of these children and the community. Your support means the world to us, and we can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you!