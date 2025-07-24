ساعدونا في إعادة جثمان إبرام نجيب إلى مصر

.حادث مؤلم في مدينة ريتشموند بولاية فيرجينيا أودى بحياة الشاب المصري إبرام نجيب من محافظة المنيا

كان يعمل في ورشة صيانة سيارات عندما انفجر خزان وقود، ما أدى إلى اشتعال النيران فيه. توفي بعيدًا عن أهله، ولا يوجد له أي أقارب في فرجينيا. ترك وفاته المفاجئة العائلة في حالة حزن شديد وصدمة كبيرة

والده في مصر يناشد الجميع لمساعدته في إعادة جثمان ابنه إلى المنيا لدفنه بالقرب من أهله

كنيستة بريتشموند تبذل قصارى جهدها، لكن تكاليف نقل الجثمان والتصاريح والمصاريف تفوق قدرتهم

💔 نحتاج لصلاتكم من اجل الاسرة ونرجو منكم المساعدة العاجلة

كل مساهمة حتي لو صغيره تساعد في رفع هذا العبء وتكريم روح إبرام

🙏🏻 ربنا يعوض تعب محبتكم





Help Bring Ibram Nagieb body Home to Egypt

A devastating fire accident in Richmond, Virginia took the life of Ibram Nagieb, a young Egyptian man from Minya.

Ibram was working at an auto repair shop when a gas tank accident caused him to be engulfed in flames. He passed away far from home, with no family in Virginia. His sudden death has left his family in deep shock and pain.

His father in Egypt is begging for his son to be buried in his hometown of Minya, where loved ones can pray over him and lay him to rest in his home city Manhary beside his family.

The church community in Richmond is doing all they can to help—but the costs of international body transportation, permits, and funeral arrangements are overwhelming.

💔 We need your prayers for the family and you support to bring Ibram home

Time is critical. Every dollar helps ease this burden on his grieving family and gives Ibram the dignity he deserves.

Donate now, May God bless your generosity.