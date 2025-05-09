Help Me Through a Hard Season of Care and Strain

Monthly Goal:
Hi friends, community, and kind-hearted souls,
I’m reaching out during a vulnerable moment. My mom was recently diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called Antisynthetase Syndrome, which affects her muscles and lungs. She’s in pain, navigating complex symptoms, and needs to see a specialized rheumatologist in the Sacramento area for in-person care and treatment.
After spending 3 months in California at the end of last year taking care of her full-time after her sudden hospitalization to get her somewhat rehabilitated, I’ve since gotten back to the Washington DC area where I live now. Though I’m based in Virginia, I’ve been managing her care from across the country since—checking in daily, coordinating her appointments, speaking to healthcare providers, and doing everything I can to support her through this uncertain and overwhelming time.
At the same time, I’m facing my own growing financial strain. I’ve been without a stable income since I returned to Virginia, and this month—for the first time ever—I’m unable to cover my mortgage. My car’s A/C has also been broken, and with summer heat approaching, I’m overwhelmed by the cost to repair it—several thousand dollars I simply don’t have.
This isn’t easy to ask, but I need support. If you’re in a position to give, any amount helps. Your generosity would go toward:
If you can’t donate right now, sharing this with your community would mean the world to me.
I’m actively seeking a sustainable income through my healing and coaching work as well as applying for jobs, but in the meantime, I’m in need of a bridge—one I hope can be built with the support of my beautiful, compassionate community.
With so much love and gratitude,
Rita
Praying with and for you.
