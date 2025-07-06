Supporting the Ibarra Family in Their Time of Loss

The Ibarra family has experienced an unimaginable tragedy with the heartbreaking loss of their newborn daughter, Melani. In this time of profound grief, we are coming together to support them as they navigate this painful journey.





This fund will help ease the financial burden by covering memorial costs, funeral preparations, and living expenses while they take time off work to mourn and heal.





Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for keeping the Ibarra family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

_____________________________________

Apoyo a la Familia Ibarra en Este Momento de Pérdida





La familia Ibarra ha vivido una tragedia inimaginable con la desgarradora pérdida de su pequeña hija recién nacida, Melani. En este momento de profundo dolor, nos unimos para brindarles apoyo mientras atraviesan este difícil camino.





Este fondo ayudará a aliviar la carga financiera, cubriendo los gastos del memorial, los preparativos del funeral y los gastos básicos mientras se toman un tiempo fuera del trabajo para llorar y sanar.





Cualquier contribución, grande o pequeña, marcará la diferencia y será profundamente agradecida. Gracias por su generosidad, por su apoyo y por tener a la familia Ibarra en sus pensamientos y oraciones durante este momento tan difícil.



