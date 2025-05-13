Campaign Image

Ian Needs A New Bball Chair

Goal:

 USD $6,500

Raised:

 USD $3,210

Ian is an adaptive athlete with Cerebral Palsy and is in need for a new sports wheelchair for basketball! He has been using a borrowed chair and has quickly outgrown the borrowed chair. 

Being an adaptive athlete comes with challenges but being able to have your very own custom fit chair is a BIG deal. Ian has been recently fitted for new custom wheelchair for basketball; however, the total cost $6500. We would love to see him be able to have his own chair for the upcoming season that starts in August. The production time is 4 months, which means we would need to order soon for him to have it by the new season. 

Whether it’s prayers that we make reach our goal or a monetary donation, every time Ian rolls on to that court he will know he has a loving and supporting people behind him! He will be representing his school community, his town, his family/friends, and most of all, the passion and talents God has gifted him adaptive athlete. 

It will be more than just a chair, but a chair that symbolizes just how much he is loved. 

We thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness. With much love. 


Recent Donations
Tracy Blackstone
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s go Ian! Can’t wait till you have your own ride.

Emily M
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s go Ian!

The Morgan Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Lawing
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Joni Skinner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristen Kirkland
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️The McConnells

Fran Carden
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mindy Webb
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lee and Kim
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck! Would love to come see you play one day!

Vanadores
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Go Ian!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

David and Caroline
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
2 months ago

Vickie and David
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Ian, I know you are going to love your new chair!

Susan Dubnik
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps meet your goal.

Bryan Shannon Callicott
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love y’all ❤️

Alton Wilson glad
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Glad to give to assist.

