Ian Needs A New Bball Chair

Goal:
USD $6,500
Raised:
USD $3,210
Campaign funds will be received by Ashleigh Clutter
Ian is an adaptive athlete with Cerebral Palsy and is in need for a new sports wheelchair for basketball! He has been using a borrowed chair and has quickly outgrown the borrowed chair.
Being an adaptive athlete comes with challenges but being able to have your very own custom fit chair is a BIG deal. Ian has been recently fitted for new custom wheelchair for basketball; however, the total cost $6500. We would love to see him be able to have his own chair for the upcoming season that starts in August. The production time is 4 months, which means we would need to order soon for him to have it by the new season.
Whether it’s prayers that we make reach our goal or a monetary donation, every time Ian rolls on to that court he will know he has a loving and supporting people behind him! He will be representing his school community, his town, his family/friends, and most of all, the passion and talents God has gifted him adaptive athlete.
It will be more than just a chair, but a chair that symbolizes just how much he is loved.
We thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness. With much love.
Let’s go Ian! Can’t wait till you have your own ride.
Let’s go Ian!
❤️The McConnells
Good luck! Would love to come see you play one day!
Go Ian!
Ian, I know you are going to love your new chair!
Hope this helps meet your goal.
We love y’all ❤️
Glad to give to assist.
