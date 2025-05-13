Ian Needs A New Bball Chair

Ian is an adaptive athlete with Cerebral Palsy and is in need for a new sports wheelchair for basketball! He has been using a borrowed chair and has quickly outgrown the borrowed chair.

Being an adaptive athlete comes with challenges but being able to have your very own custom fit chair is a BIG deal. Ian has been recently fitted for new custom wheelchair for basketball; however, the total cost $6500. We would love to see him be able to have his own chair for the upcoming season that starts in August. The production time is 4 months, which means we would need to order soon for him to have it by the new season.

Whether it’s prayers that we make reach our goal or a monetary donation, every time Ian rolls on to that court he will know he has a loving and supporting people behind him! He will be representing his school community, his town, his family/friends, and most of all, the passion and talents God has gifted him adaptive athlete.

It will be more than just a chair, but a chair that symbolizes just how much he is loved.

We thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness. With much love.



