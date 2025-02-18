Supporting Ian Thomas

HOPE is Rising! This fundraiser to support Ian Thomas, nephew to Master Lama Rasaji and his loss to a home fire. Thanks to his loyal dog, he & his furry friend escaped unharmed but there is a lot lost and cleanup to follow.

We hope to raise funds to help Ian rebuild his life and regain stability. Together, we can provide funds for essential support and show him that he is not alone in this difficult time.

Thank you for showing Ian the incredible power of community love through your prayers and financial support.