Campaign Image

Supporting Ian Thomas

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $635

Campaign created by Lanette Gerau

Campaign funds will be received by Ian Thomas

Supporting Ian Thomas

HOPE is Rising!  This fundraiser to support Ian Thomas, nephew to Master Lama Rasaji and his loss to a home fire.  Thanks to his loyal dog, he & his furry friend escaped unharmed but there is a lot lost and cleanup to follow.

We hope to raise funds to help Ian rebuild his life and regain stability.  Together, we can provide funds for essential support and show him that he is not alone in this difficult time. 

Thank you for showing Ian the incredible power of community love through your prayers and financial support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

COC
$ 50.00 USD
13 minutes ago

May you rebuild new🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Circle of Chi
$ 50.00 USD
36 minutes ago

COC Friend
$ 50.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Sending love & prayers.

Esmeralda Reynolds
$ 200.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Sending prayers and love.

brother marian from RO
$ 10.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo